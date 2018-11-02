Red Sox Fan Recovering After Assault by Dodgers Fans

A Red Sox fan was beaten and stabbed in Koreatown the same night his team won the world series. He says the people who assaulted him were Dodgers fans (Published Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018)

A Boston Red Sox fan is recovering after he was attacked by Dodgers fans in Los Angeles following Game 5 of the World Series.

Josh Davis, 36, said that he woke up in the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles with five stab wounds, a fractured nose and missing teeth just hours after Boston clinched its latest World Series title on Sunday night.

Davis said he was confronted on the sidewalk by two men blocking his way, one of whom he remembers wearing a Dodgers jersey and cap.

"Get your (expletive) out of here, this is Dodger country right here," the man allegedly said to Davis, who was wearing a Red Sox hat.

Davis said he could tell right away it wasn't just friendly banter. As many as nine or 10 different people wound up assaulting Davis.

"It should never come to beating the crap out of people, you know what I mean?" said Davis, a Massachusetts native who now lives in Los Angeles. "I got a lot of Dodger fan friends...I'm not going to let one bad apple ruin it for me...or 10."

Davis believes he was stabbed with a screwdriver.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case as an assault with a deadly weapon and a robbery, as both Davis's phone and wallet were stolen from him as well.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The Red Sox beat the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 on Sunday night.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Davis. You can visit the page here.