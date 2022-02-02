SoFi Stadium

49ers Fan in Medically Induced Coma After Assault at SoFi Stadium

The assault evoked memories of the 2011 beating of San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow in a Dodger Stadium parking lot that left him with brain damage.

A San Francisco 49ers fan attending the NFC championship game was severely injured in an assault outside of SoFi Stadium, police said.

Daniel Luna was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and placed into a medically induced coma.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were called about 4 p.m. Sunday to Parking Lot L at SoFi Stadium and found Luna, 40, of Oakland suffering from wounds to his face and upper body that were consist with an assault, authorities said.

Investigators did not believe Luna was attacked with any weapons, the Inglewood Police Department reported. No suspect description was provided.

Luna was wearing a 49ers jersey, Inglewood Police Department Lt. Geoffrey Meeks said. Meeks said that "we have not come across any information," suggesting Luna was targeted for being a 49ers fan.

