Earthquakes

Preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Kern County rattles SoCal

By Karla Rendon

Various parts of Southern California were rattled Tuesday evening as a preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook 25 miles from Bakersfield.

The United States Geological Survey reported the temblor at 9:09 p.m. in Lamont at a depth of 6 miles.

Residents in Camarillo and Canyon Country reported feeling the earthquake to USGS. On social media, residents in Orange, Reseda, Fontana and even as far south as San Diego reported feeling the jolt.

USGS reported 28 aftershocks ranging from 2.5-magnitude to 4.5-magnitude.

According to the agency, Tuesday's evening was considered shallow since it was at a depth of just 11.7 kilometers. USGS classifies the depth of earthquakes in three zones: shallow, intermediate and deep. Since this temblor was between 0 to 70 kilometers deep, it fell in the shallow zone.

No injuries or structural damage were reported in connection with the earthquake.

