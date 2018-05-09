11-Vehicle Pileup Closes Lanes on Freeway North of Los Angeles

An overnight crash involving a big rig and about a dozen other vehicles closed lanes Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles.
The chain-reaction crash in northbound lanes started with a big rig slamming into the rear of another big rig along the Grapevine stretch of the major north-south connection between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. The cleanup was expected to last well into the morning, causing significant delays.
A second crash was reported later Wednesday morning. A big rig traveling at high speed crashed into several cars, leaving five people with minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
All lanes reopened Wednesday morning.