11-Vehicle Pileup Closes Lanes on Freeway North of Los Angeles

The crashes closed lanes on the Grapevine section between LA and the San Joaquin Valley. Video broadcast Wednesday May 9, 2018 on Today in LA. (Published 37 minutes ago)

An overnight crash involving a big rig and about a dozen other vehicles closed lanes Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles.

The chain-reaction crash in northbound lanes started with a big rig slamming into the rear of another big rig along the Grapevine stretch of the major north-south connection between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. The cleanup was expected to last well into the morning, causing significant delays.

A second crash was reported later Wednesday morning. A big rig traveling at high speed crashed into several cars, leaving five people with minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes reopened Wednesday morning.