5-Year-Old Dead After Suspected DUI Crash in Antelope Valley

One 5-year-old girl is dead after a suspected DUI crash in the Antelope Valley Tuesday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 8:48 p.m. a CHP officer responded to a collision on Avenue O, west of 165th St. E. Authorities said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this collision.

The suspect, George Kokoteev from Palmdale, allegedly collided with a driver and four passengers, three of them children.

He was driving eastbound on Avenue O at 165th St. E. when he allegedly drifted into the westbound lane and hit the victims, authorities said in a press release.

All five passengers were taken to Antelope Valley Hospital. The oldest child, a 5-year-old girl, did not survive.

Kokoteev was driving a 2006 Nissan Xterra and was arrested, according to CHP.

The collision is still under investigation.