5 Arrested in Connection with Fentanyl Overdose: DEA

Five people were arrested and several ounces of suspected fentanyl powder were confiscated in connection with an overdose death, San Diego DEA agents confirmed.

Three of the five suspects were taken into custody Monday at the California Suites Hotel on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. They were staying in a second-floor room where DEA agents confiscated the suspected fentanyl powder.

Fentanyl is so dangerous – 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the DEA – the room where it was found was deemed uninhabitable by a hazmat team. The room will have to have a detailed cleanup before it's determined usable, agents said.

Besides the suspected fentanyl, agents removed several bags of other evidence.

There were no evacuations amid the search, according to hotel employees.

A hotel employee told NBC 7 the three people arrested were staying here for two nights, although a third of the rooms are extended stay dwellings.

The two others arrested in connection with this case were taken into custody at an undisclosed location. Details of the overdose death were not disclosed.