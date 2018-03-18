5 for $5: Wienerschnitzel Celebrates National Corn Dog Day

Fans of battered-up links on a stick, it's your day to celebrate.

That's right: in case you missed it, it's National Corn Dog Day. Wienerschnitzel is celebrating the day devoted to the handy treat with a convenient built-in handle by offering customers five corn dogs for $5 all day Sunday, March 18.

All you have to do is go into a participating Wienerschnitzel restaurant and order yourself a multiple of five corn dogs.

What that means is you won't be able to order four 'dogs for 4 bucks, or six for $6, but is that really a bad thing? If you're craving more than five corn dogs, just buy the full 10, 15, 20 or more for $10, $15, or $20 and treat yourself (or some friends) to that delicious, fried, buttery and meaty goodness on a stick.