Part of the 5 Freeway Will Close for 36 Hours in Burbank

- Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, a stretch of the 5 Freeway in Burbank will be closed for 36 hours.
- The northbound 5 Freeway will be closed at the 134 Freeway.
- The southbound 5 Freeway will be closed at the 170 Freeway.
A stretch of the 5 Freeway in Burbank will be closed for 36 hours, starting Saturday afternoon, for demolition of a bridge over the freeway.
At the time the closure was announced in mid-March, it was described as being something akin to the Carmageddon closure of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass in 2011.
Then, the coronavirus pandemic and a statewide order for 40 million Californians to stay home changed everything.
- The freeway will reopen by 2 a.m. Monday.
The replacement bridge will be longer than the old one because the 5 Freeway is being widened to add carpool lanes in both directions. That also means more lanes on Burbank Boulevard, bicycle lanes in both directions and a wider sidewalk.
Once the project is finished, the freeway will be straighter and wider from the 134 to 118 freeways. Drivers will have about 13 miles of carpool lanes.