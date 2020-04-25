Part of the 5 Freeway Will Close for 36 Hours in Burbank

What to Know Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, a stretch of the 5 Freeway in Burbank will be closed for 36 hours.

The northbound 5 Freeway will be closed at the 134 Freeway.

The southbound 5 Freeway will be closed at the 170 Freeway.

A stretch of the 5 Freeway in Burbank will be closed for 36 hours, starting Saturday afternoon, for demolition of a bridge over the freeway.

At the time the closure was announced in mid-March, it was described as being something akin to the Carmageddon closure of the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass in 2011.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic and a statewide order for 40 million Californians to stay home changed everything.

Here’s what to know about this weekend’s closure.

The freeway will reopen by 2 a.m. Monday.

The replacement bridge will be longer than the old one because the 5 Freeway is being widened to add carpool lanes in both directions. That also means more lanes on Burbank Boulevard, bicycle lanes in both directions and a wider sidewalk.

Once the project is finished, the freeway will be straighter and wider from the 134 to 118 freeways. Drivers will have about 13 miles of carpool lanes.