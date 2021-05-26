5 Freeway in Anaheim Shut Down Due to Police Activity

Police activity has prompted the closure of a stretch of lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim near Disney Way until further notice, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Vehicles are being directed off at Lincoln Avenue. A SigAlert has been issued for the area.

According to CHP, authorities are dealing with a distressed individual on the freeway, which prompted the closure.

Drivers should expect major delays. Video of the scene shows a massive congestion of vehicles.

The incident began at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Further details were not immediately available.