5 Freeway Lanes Closed Overnight From July 6 to July 10

Lanes on the 5 Freeway will be closed overnight from Tuesday night until Saturday morning, to construct the Burbank Boulevard Bridge, Caltrans announced.

The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway will be closed on the first two nights:

from 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 until 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7

from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 until 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 8

Southbound lanes will closed on the second two nights:

from 11 p.m. Thursday, July 8 until 5 a.m. on Friday, July 9

from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 10.

One or two lanes may be closed beginning at 9 p.m. each night, Caltrans said on Twitter. Only one side of the 5 Freeway will be closed at a time.

Detours will be provided, with the 405 San Diego Freeway recommended as an alternate route to avoid delays.