Traffic came to stop late Thursday on the 5 Freeway when dozens of drivers stopped to watch and perform stunts on the road in Norwalk.

The freeway takeover happened around 10 p.m. Video shows traffic halted on the freeway during the mayhem.

Driver were seen performing tire burnouts and doughnuts on the freeway in southern Los Angeles County. Others set off fireworks.

No arrests were reported. Everyone was gone by the time authorities arrived.

As seen on Today in LA on Sunday, April 26, 2020.