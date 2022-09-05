Part of 5 Freeway Closed North of LA Due to Route Fire Damage

Labor Day travelers will likely face delays on a stretch of the 5 Freeway that remains closed Monday north of Los Angeles due to damage from a wildfire.

Two lanes on the northbound side of the main route between Southern and Northern California through the state’s Central Valley remain closed. Repairs are needed on a wall damaged by the Route Fire, which began Wednesday and burned more than 5,200 acres in the Castaic area.

Steel barriers on the wall were burned by flames.

🚧 🚙 Caltrans structural engineers will inspect NB I-5 walls Mon Sept 5 to determine next steps for repairs. Delays are less than 30 min right now, but may increase tomorrow, so alternate routes are still the best bet. #RouteFire #Castaic pic.twitter.com/jvJSJ2IAL6 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 4, 2022

The closure is between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway were expected to stay closed

The fire, which was nearly contained Monday morning, destroyed two structures and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries. The seven firefighters who suffered heat-related injuries Wednesday have all been released from the hospital and were ``doing well,'' authorities said.

Ridge Route Road remained closed between Templin Highway and Pine Crest Place to all but local access and emergency crews.

The fire threatened 500 homes at one point last week, and briefly caused some areas to be evacuated Wednesday and Thursday.

There were no reports of any other injuries.