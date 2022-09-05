Route Fire

Part of 5 Freeway Closed North of LA Due to Route Fire Damage

The Route Fire burned more than 5,200 acres north of Los Angeles and forced drivers to find alternate routes during the Labor Day weekend.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Labor Day travelers will likely face delays on a stretch of the 5 Freeway that remains closed Monday north of Los Angeles due to damage from a wildfire. 

Two lanes on the northbound side of the main route between Southern and Northern California through the state’s Central Valley remain closed. Repairs are needed on a wall damaged by the Route Fire, which began Wednesday and burned more than 5,200 acres in the Castaic area. 

Steel barriers on the wall were burned by flames.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The closure is between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway were expected to stay closed

The fire, which was nearly contained Monday morning, destroyed two structures and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries. The seven firefighters who suffered heat-related injuries Wednesday have all been released from the hospital and were ``doing well,'' authorities said.

Route Fire Sep 1

Photos: Route Fire Burns Near Castaic

Route Fire Sep 1

Map: Check Air Quality Levels as Route Fire Burns in Castaic

Ridge Route Road remained closed between Templin Highway and Pine Crest Place to all but local access and emergency crews.

The fire threatened 500 homes at one point last week, and briefly caused some areas to be evacuated Wednesday and Thursday.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

This article tagged under:

Route FireCalifornia Wildfires
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us