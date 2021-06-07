Shots From Another Car Fired at Driver on 5 Freeway in Anaheim

A car was hit by gunfire in Anaheim late Sunday in one of at least four freeway shootings over the weekend in Southern California.

The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on the northbound 5 Freeway near Euclid Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, who was not injured, told authorities that shots were fired at his car from another vehicle. Details about the other vehicle were not immediately available.

Two other shootings were reported in Irwindale.

At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a man was shot and wounded on the southbound 605 Freeway near Arrow Highway, the CHP reported. Paramedics transported the victim, in his 30s from Azusa, to Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center with a single gunshot wound.

The CHP's Baldwin Park office urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 626-338-1164.

Meanwhile, authorities were trying to determine whether the shooting was related to another one that also occurred on the 605 Freeway and also in Irwindale. That incident was reported at 5:13 p.m. Saturday on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa Road, according to the CHP.

Shots were fired and at least one vehicle crashed, possibly due to the shooting, the CHP reported. No one was hurt.

Another shooting was reported on the 405 Freeway in Westwood.

Over the weekend, authorities announced arrests in a freeway shooting that killed a 6-year-old in Orange.