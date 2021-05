The northbound 5 Freeway was closed Saturday morning north of Los Angeles due to an asphalt tanker spill.

About 1,000 gallons of asphalt spilled on the road near Gorman. The northbound 5 Freeway is closed south of Highway 138.

It was not immediately clear when the road will reopen.

Traffic is being diverted to eastbound Highway 138 to Gorman Post Road before rejoining the 5 Freeway.