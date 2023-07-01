5 injured, 2 of them ejected in solo-car crash in Beverly Crest

Five people were injured in a crash in the Beverly Crest area Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a crash in the 13100 block of Mulholland Drive, near Beverly Park Drive.

Five people have been reported injured in a solo-vehicle crash, including two people who were ejected, says Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three patients were taken to hospitals by paramedics, Humphrey said.

Two people declined to be taken to hospitals and remained at the scene.

The patients' conditions and circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.