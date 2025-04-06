Santa Ana

4 killed in high-speed crash in Santa Ana

Police believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

By Annette Arreola and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after a high-speed driver slammed into a tree in Santa Ana, killing four people in the vehicle.

The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Segerstrom Avenue near Townsend Street. There, a vehicle split in half after its driver lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a tree in the center divider, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Six people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, with four of those individuals succumbing to their injuries. The two surviving individuals are described as being in critical and stable condition.

Two people were ejected in the crash and three others were trapped in the vehicle.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

While the investigation is ongoing, police believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Investigators are seeking surveillance footage from nearby homes that may have captured the crash or moments leading up to it.

Police have not released the names of the deceased.

This article tagged under:

Santa AnaOrange County
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us