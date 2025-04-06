4 killed in high-speed crash in Santa Ana

An investigation is underway after a high-speed driver slammed into a tree in Santa Ana, killing four people in the vehicle.

The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Segerstrom Avenue near Townsend Street. There, a vehicle split in half after its driver lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a tree in the center divider, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Six people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, with four of those individuals succumbing to their injuries. The two surviving individuals are described as being in critical and stable condition.

Two people were ejected in the crash and three others were trapped in the vehicle.

While the investigation is ongoing, police believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Investigators are seeking surveillance footage from nearby homes that may have captured the crash or moments leading up to it.

Police have not released the names of the deceased.