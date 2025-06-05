As debris cleanup continues in Altadena five months after the Eaton Fire, homeowners continue to struggle to get a rebuilding permit in a timely fashion.

There were still a handful of damaged structures and lots whose burned aftermath, including twisted metal, dust and soot, remained as of Thursday. NBC Los Angeles saw nearly a dozen uncleaned lots on one block.

Homeowners and business owners who opted out of the U.S. Army Corps clearing program or do not qualify were supposed to have filed a fire debris removal permit by June 1.

“We have 71 properties that we’re monitoring,” said Luis Ramirez from the LA County Department of Public Works, adding the uncleaned properties will soon a become public nuisance and health hazard.

“We're going to continue to work with them throughout the month of June to get those permits in place, and to work with those that have already pulled a permit to make sure that they are getting the work done,” Ramirez added, saying property owners must remove debris by June 30.

The Army Corp declared last week 90% of properties in Altadena that opted for their service, and the cleanup process is well ahead of schedule.

What’s lagging is the issuance of building permits.

In late April, the LA County website noted that four building permits wer approved in the Eaton Fire burn neighborhood. About a month later, only 14 properties were reported to have their rebuilding permit approved while 600 applications are still classified under the “received” category.

As of Thursday, 21 building permits were issued with a 42-day average turnaround time. The goal is 30 days.

County officials said they are also frustrated with the sluggish process since the Board of Supervisors pushed to streamline the permitting process.

Among the changes were self-certification, which allows architects and engineers to certify their plans to meet code requirements and allows them to move past the plan review process.

The Eaton Fire, which broke out on Jan. 7, destroyed over 9,400 structures and damaged another 1,000, claiming the lives of 18 people.