5 people found dead on dirt road in San Bernardino County desert

Five people were found dead Tuesday in the San Bernardino County desert.

At around 8:16 p.m., deputies responded to an area near Highway 395 in El Mirage for a wellness check where five people were found dead. The bodies were found on or near a dirt road.

Two vehicles were found at the scene, including a silver minivan.

The location is west of the desert community of Adelanto.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.

No further details were immediately available.