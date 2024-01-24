San Bernardino County

5 people found dead on dirt road in San Bernardino County desert

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five people were found dead Tuesday in the San Bernardino County desert.

At around 8:16 p.m., deputies responded to an area near Highway 395 in El Mirage for a wellness check where five people were found dead. The bodies were found on or near a dirt road.

Two vehicles were found at the scene, including a silver minivan.

The location is west of the desert community of Adelanto.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.

No further details were immediately available. 

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino Countyhomicide
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us