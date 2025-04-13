5 people stabbed in Reseda, 3 of them in serious condition

Five people were stabbed in Reseda Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to LAPD, the stabbing suspect is in custody.

Officers responded to the 6600 block of North Darby Avenue at around 4 p.m.

Three of the victims were described as a 35-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The 25-year-old was stabbed in the neck, LAPD said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, all five victims were transported to the hospital.

Two of the victims were transported in fair condition. The other three victims were in serious to critical conditions, the LAFD said.