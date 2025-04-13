Reseda

5 people stabbed in Reseda, 3 of them in serious condition

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, all five victims were transported to the hospital.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Five people were stabbed in Reseda Saturday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

According to LAPD, the stabbing suspect is in custody.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Officers responded to the 6600 block of North Darby Avenue at around 4 p.m.

Three of the victims were described as a 35-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The 25-year-old was stabbed in the neck, LAPD said. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, all five victims were transported to the hospital.

Two of the victims were transported in fair condition. The other three victims were in serious to critical conditions, the LAFD said.

This article tagged under:

Reseda
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us