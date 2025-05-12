Riverside

5 stabbed at Riverside sober living home

All five were taken from the scene in ambulances.

By City News Service

Police sirens and lights
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Five people were stabbed today at a sober living home in Riverside, leaving one man in critical condition and a suspect in custody, according to Riverside police and reports from the scene.

The stabbing was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 3800 block of Fourth Street, near Fairmont Boulevard in downtown Riverside, according to Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback.    

Railsback said the suspect was a resident at the home who is believed to have stabbed five housemates.

All five were taken from the scene in ambulances. One was in critical condition, Railsback said.

The suspect remained barricaded before being taken into custody. He too was taken to a hospital, the officer said.

The active stabbing investigation has closed streets around the home.

No motive for the attack was immediately available. Robbery-Homicide detectives are investigating.

