5-year-old boy struck by DUI driver in Garden Grove is declared brain dead

A devastated mother is preparing to bid farewell to her 5-year-old son after doctors declared he was brain dead following a tragic hit-and-run crash that left other family members hospitalized.

Jacob Ramirez has been hospitalized since Sunday after a suspected DUI driver struck him, his two siblings and his parents while they were out for a bike ride in Garden Grove. The crash left the boy’s father and sister critically injured.

“Right now, I just have 24 hours I begged them for to just spend as much time as I can with him,” said Angela Hernandez Mejia, the boy’s mother.

After the hit-and-run crash left three children and two adults critically injured, the suspected DUI driver was arrested thanks to a good Samaritan. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Angela and the family’s 8-month-old daughter were also hurt in the crash but have since been released from the hospital. Angela’s husband and their 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, remain hospitalized.

The mother said she plans on being at her son’s bedside until she has to say goodbye. She told NBC4 that doctors performed one final scan on Jacob’s brain and unfortunately, it showed no activity.

“It’s just so hard,” Angela said. “Now, I just think what could I have done different. I would have even given my life for my son.”

The driver now charged with hitting a family of five in Garden Grove was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

Ceferino Ramos, 29, of Santa Ana was arrested in connection with the crash. According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the suspect’s blood alcohol content was 2.2 – nearly triple the legal limit. He faces charges that include driving under the influence causing bodily injury and hit-and-run with permanent injury or death.

Ramos’ arrest comes after a good Samaritan followed him as he attempted to flee the scene. That individual called 911 and gave updates to law enforcement on the suspect’s location while following him.

While the family grapples with the tragedy, Angela said she and her loved ones are thankful for the community’s outpouring of support.

“I have to be strong for my other kids, of course,” she said. “But like I told my mom, nothing’s going change. Right now, I have to figure out what I’m going to do with my son, where I have to bury him. Their dad is in a critical situation. Their dad can’t even say goodbye.”