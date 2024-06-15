Hesperia

500-acre fire burns in Hesperia: Cal Fire

By Karla Rendon

Firefighters respond to a brush fire in Hesperia on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Cal Fire

Firefighters responded to a wind-driven brush fire that burned at least 500 acres in Hesperia on Saturday.

The fire was reported around 6:50 p.m. off Highway 173, near Silverwood Lake, according to Cal Fire. As a result of the blaze, an evacuation warning was issued for Lake Arrowhead Equestrian Estates.

Crews are battling the fire as winds of 15 to 20 mph pose a challenge for firefighters. It is unclear what caused the blaze.

The fire in Hesperia follows a massive brush fire in Gorman, where at least 4,400 acres burned as of 9 p.m. Saturday.

