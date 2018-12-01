Woman Arrested for Police Impersonation in Tustin

A woman planned an elaborate ruse pretending to be a police officer just so she could kick a woman out of a bar in Tustin. (Published 2 hours ago)

A woman was arrested in Tustin after pretending to be a police officer.

Denise Latta entered a local bar in Tustin, approached a woman and asked for her identification card and then cut it into pieces.

After forcing her to leave the bar, Latta ordered the woman to put her hands on the wall and spread her feet. Latta searched the victim, touched her breasts and groin area and told her she wasn’t going to arrest her, but told her to leave and never go back to the bar.

Latta was arrested by the Tustin Police Department’s Investigation Unit and the Special Response Team and was booked for kidnapping, robbery, false imprisonment, sexual battery and impersonating a police officer.

When she was arrested, she had fake badges, identification cards that read “agent” and clothing that read “fugitive recovery agent.

Tustin Police investigators are asking that any additional victims contact Detective R. Newton at 714-573-3249.