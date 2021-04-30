$50K Reward Offered in Search for Hit-and-Run Driver That Left 78-Year-Old Man Injured

A 78-year-old man was severely injured when he was hit by a car as he crossed a street in East Hollywood Friday and the driver fled the scene.
The man was struck at about 7:35 a.m. as he crossed Lexington Avenue at Vermont Avenue by a possibly 2010-2015 dark-colored Mazda CX-7 that drove through a red light, police said.
The driver of the Mazda fled the scene without identifying themselves.
Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the man to a hospital. He was listed in stable condition.
A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for any kind of information about the crash. If you saw anything you can contact LAPD Central Traffic Detective Juan Mendoza at 213-833 3713 or 32010@lapd.online.
Calls during non-business hours and weekends should be made to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.