$50K Reward Offered in Search for Hit-and-Run Driver That Left 78-Year-Old Man Injured

A 78-year-old man was severely injured when he was hit by a car as he crossed a street in East Hollywood Friday and the driver fled the scene.

The man was struck at about 7:35 a.m. as he crossed Lexington Avenue at Vermont Avenue by a possibly 2010-2015 dark-colored Mazda CX-7 that drove through a red light, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The driver of the Mazda fled the scene without identifying themselves.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics took the man to a hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for any kind of information about the crash. If you saw anything you can contact LAPD Central Traffic Detective Juan Mendoza at 213-833 3713 or 32010@lapd.online.

Calls during non-business hours and weekends should be made to 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.