A 26th race horse has died at Santa Anita Park since Dec. 26, park officials confirmed Sunday.

The horse's name was Kochees and was injured during Saturday's sixth race, officials confirmed. After attempts to save the horse failed, Kochees was euthanized Sunday, officials said.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the death, which is the third race horse to die at the famous race track in the past nine days and the 26th horse to die at Santa Anita since Dec. 26.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) released a statement on the latest horse death via the organization's senior vice president, Kathy Guillermo:

"Santa Anita and all California tracks must suspend racing until the ongoing investigation by the district attorney is complete and the new rules have been strengthened. Decreasing the number of broken bones is not enough. PETA and Social Compassion in Legislation are currently working with The Stronach Group and the California Horse Racing Board to enact new regulations and laws to stop all deaths. Nothing short of a zero-fatality rate is acceptable."