Winning ticket for $515 million Powerball jackpot sold at Orange County 7-Eleven

A Powerball ticket worth $515 million was sold at a convenience store in Orange County.

The winning numbers were 21, 7, 11, 61, 53 and the Powerball was 2.

The single winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Anaheim at 763 North Euclid Street, according to the California Lottery.

Winner winner chicken dinner! You just won the lottery, but do you know what to do next? Here’s what to know before you cash out.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A winner has yet to come forward. The ticket owner has up to one year to claim their prize.

The retail store will earn a maximum bonus of $1 million for selling the ticket.