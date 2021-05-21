Costa Mesa

Part of 55 Freeway Closed in Orange After Report of Shooting

The northbound 55 Freeway was closed Friday due to police activity in the Orange area after a report of a shooting.

Details about the investigation were not immediately available. 

Traffic was being diverted to the 22 Freeway. 

The Orange Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to a shooting and that a child was hospitalized. Details about the child's condition were not immediately available.

Aerial video showed a line of law enforcement officers walking on the freeway in a search for evidence.

Costa Mesa
