Part of 55 Freeway Closed in Orange After Report of Shooting

The northbound 55 Freeway was closed Friday due to police activity in the Orange area after a report of a shooting.
Details about the investigation were not immediately available.
Traffic was being diverted to the 22 Freeway.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
The Orange Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to a shooting and that a child was hospitalized. Details about the child's condition were not immediately available.
Aerial video showed a line of law enforcement officers walking on the freeway in a search for evidence.
Refresh this page for updates.