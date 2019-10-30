Josh Hamilton Arrested, Accused of Felony Injury to a Child

Former MLB outfielder Josh Hamilton was arrested Wednesday, accused of felony injury to a child, according to police in Keller, Texas.

Hamilton played two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Hamilton, who lives in Keller, was booked into Tarrant County Jail and released at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday on $35,000 bond.

According to a Tarrant County arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth, the accusation stems from a late-September incident in which Hamilton allegedly physically abused one of his three daughters.

His other two children were in the house at the time of the reported incident, according to the affidavit.

The child made a comment that upset Hamilton the morning of Sept. 30, the affidavit says. He proceeded to throw a full water bottle at her, while swearing and yelling, according to the affidavit.

Hamilton then approached her, grabbed a chair which she had her feet propped up on and threw it, the affidavit says. The girl told authorities she was able to mostly move out of the way, but was still struck by part of the chair, which broke.

The affidavit goes on to say Hamilton carried the girl to her room and threw her down on her bed. He proceeded to pin her head against the bed and hit her on the legs with an open hand and a closed fist.

After he stopped hitting his daughter, Hamilton said, "I hope you go in front of the (explicit) judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don't have to see you anymore and you don't ever have to come to my house again," the affidavit says.

When Hamilton left the room, he told his daughter to get her things together for school, to which she said her belongings were already in the car, the affidavit says.

Hamilton replied, "Well aren't you just the perfect child," according to the affidavit.

According to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News, court records show Hamilton's ex-wife, Katie Hamilton, sought a protective order in early October on behalf of one of their three daughters.

Hamilton, 38, played for the Texas Rangers from 2009-12 and in 2015. He played for the Los Angeles Angels from 2013-14.

The Rangers inducted Hamilton into their Hall of Fame before an August game against the Minnesota Twins.

The team issued a statement on the allegations Wednesday afternoon.

"The Texas Rangers take the issue of family violence very seriously. We are aware of the situation involving Josh Hamilton. Since this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no further comment.