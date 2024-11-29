Orange County

57 Freeway onramp, offramp blocked off in Brea due to police activity

A Sigalert was also issued in the area.

By Helen Jeong

A massive crime scene was set up in Brea hours after a “police activity” was reported Thursday afternoon.

While the Brea Police did not confirm whether there was a shooting, the Lambert Road on-ramp to the northbound 57 Freeway was blocked off after the police activity was reported at 5:18 p.m.

A Sigalert was also issued as drivers were prevented from using the off-ramp to the area as well. 

Video from the scene showed police patrol cars cornered a dark-colored SUV with possible bullet holes to the window.

It’s not clear how long the closures would last, but the area was blocked off for over six hours after the initial incident was reported.

