The world lost Marilyn Monroe 57 years ago on Aug. 5, 1962. Born Norma Jean Baker, Monroe modeled and starred in movies including "Some Like it Hot" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."She was perhaps the world's favorite sex symbol, with a mixture of sensuality and innocence. She died at age 36 in her Brentwood home from a drug overdose.Here, on the 57th anniversary of her death, take a look back at the Hollywood icon.