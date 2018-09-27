Portraits of the 58 people killed when a gunman opened fire on a concert crowd on the Las Vegas strip were unveiled just weeks before the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting.
"The Las Vegas Portraits Project, 1 October Memorial Exhibit" will be on display through Oct. 19 in the Rotunda Gallery on the first floor of the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas.
The project was the brainchild of artists Ellen Abramo and Kortney Struempf and organized via Facebook in the days following the deadly shooting.
Artists from America and Canada and as far away as Greece and Peru chose their subjects based on news articles and photos published after the attack.
The artists will gift the portraits to the families of the victims at a special ceremony on Oct. 4.