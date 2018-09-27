 Portraits of the 58 Las Vegas Shooting Victims Unveiled at Memorial Exhibit - NBC Southern California
DEVELOPING: 
Ford-Kavanaugh Hearing
logo_la_2x
Las Vegas Massacre

Las Vegas Massacre

Coverage of the Las Vegas concert attack, the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history

Portraits of the 58 Las Vegas Shooting Victims Unveiled at Memorial Exhibit

By Kimberly Solis

58 PHOTOS

1 minute ago

Published 1 minute ago
Portraits of the 58 people killed when a gunman opened fire on a concert crowd on the Las Vegas strip were unveiled just weeks before the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting.

"The Las Vegas Portraits Project, 1 October Memorial Exhibit" will be on display through Oct. 19 in the Rotunda Gallery on the first floor of the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas.

The project was the brainchild of artists Ellen Abramo and Kortney Struempf and organized via Facebook in the days following the deadly shooting.

Artists from America and Canada and as far away as Greece and Peru chose their subjects based on news articles and photos published after the attack.

The artists will gift the portraits to the families of the victims at a special ceremony on Oct. 4.
More Photo Galleries
The Gigantic Stratolaunch Aircraft in Photos
Nation Captivated By Christine Ford, Brett Kavanaugh Hearing
Connect With Us
AdChoices