$5k reward offered for info on Long Beach animal abuse case

A man slammed a dog onto the ground multiple times by its leash today in Long Beach and then kicked the animal, prompting People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to offer a $5,000 leading to his arrest an conviction.

The man was captured on surveillance footage, which has been shared widely on social media, allegedly mistreating an animal at 235 E. 12th St. around 5:36 a.m. Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

"We are aware of a viral video depicting an incident of animal abuse in the 200 block of East 12th Street," police said in a statement.

LBPD patrol officers responded to the location and took an animal cruelty report. Long Beach Animal Care Services assisted with the investigation to ensure the animal was safe, according to the police.

The abuse occurred outside Beacon Pointe Apartments, according to PETA, which is also seeking information leading to the whereabouts of the dog "whose life is in danger" and may need veterinary care.

"He swings the dog over his shoulder, slams the dog onto the ground, kicks the dog in the face, hoists the animal back up, and walks out of sight with the dog hanging behind his back" PETA spokeswoman Nicole Perreria said in a statement.

The person of interest was depicted in the surveillance footage as wearing orange pants, a red flannel shirt and carrying a black backpack. He was also traveling with a skateboard.

"Dogs rely on us to keep them safe, and this dog suffered a violent attack that utterly betrayed that trust -- and who knows what abuse he or she has suffered that hasn't been caught on camera," PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O'Brien said in a statement.

"This dog will be in danger as long as he or she remains in this abuser's clutches, and PETA urges anyone who recognizes the man in this video to come forward immediately--it could save this dog's life" she added.

Anyone with information related to the case was urged to call the Long Beach Animal Care Services at 562-570 7387 or the LBPD dispatch at 562-435-6711.