$6.1M to Go Toward Training Farmer John Meat Processing Plant Workers

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

The nearly 2,500 workers affected by the closure of the Farmer John meat processing plant in Vernon are set to get millions for employment training and services.

The California Employment Development Department announced the approval of $6.1 million to be used for workforce training, following the announcement that the plant is set to close by March of this year.

“The majority of these workers have been long-term employees of Farmer John and now face barriers to finding new employment,” EDD Director Nancy Farias said in a written statement. “This coordinated partnership will provide the needed rapid response support to ensure the needs of these workers are addressed swiftly to avoid the risk of long-term unemployment.”

The funding is part of a collaboration between the EDD, Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, City of Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department, Los Angeles County and City Workforce Development Boards, California Labor Federation, and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 770.

The groups have established a program that will provide training services that include career counseling to identify the services workers need to transition into new careers.

Additionally, people will receive information and assistance with resources like unemployment insurance, CalFresh, Covered California and other support services.

“Farmer John workers sacrificed their own health and safety throughout the pandemic to keep food on our tables. We thank the State of California for swift action in support of Farmer John workers,” UFCW 770 President Kathy Finn said.

Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced in June of last year that it would close the Vernon Farmer John processing plant after more than 90 years in the community.