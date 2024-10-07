Woodland Hills

6 arrested in connection with flash-mob style mall robbery in Woodland Hills

Three adults and two juveniles were booked on robbery charges.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four adults and two juveniles were arrested in connection with a flash-mob style robbery at the Westfield Topanga Mall, authorities said Sunday.

Around 5:15 p.m. Friday, two stores in the mall, in the 21700 block of Victory Boulevard, were hit by 12 suspects who ran in and stole more than $90,000 worth of merchandise in under a few minutes, the Los Angeles Police Department announced.

Suspects wearing masks and hoodies, caught on video can be seen grabbing and running away with stolen designer handbags and clothes.

The LAPD's Organized Retail Crime Task Force were able to identify the suspects and vehicles they believed were connected to the crime.

Around 9:40 p.m. Friday, LAPD Southwest area officers located and detained a vehicle with five occupants. They were alleged to be involved in the smash-and-grab.

Three adults and two juveniles were booked on robbery charges. They were identified as

  • Joshua Jones, 22, of Los Angeles, whose bail was set at $1,085,000
  • Amaya McDonald, 19, of Los Angeles, whose bail was set at $150,000
  • Justin Jones, 18, of Los Angeles, whose bail was set at $150,000

About two hours later, officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department located and detained a vehicle, with a female driver.

Officers found allegedly stolen items in the vehicle. Rajene Robinson, 26, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property. She was being held without bail.

The identities of two juvenile suspects were withheld. The case remained under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the Commercial Crimes Division, Organized Retail Crime Section, Detectives at 818- 374-9437 or ORC@lapd.online, and 877-527-3247 during non-business hours. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Woodland Hills
