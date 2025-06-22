Lake Tahoe

6 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in Lake Tahoe

Officials reported wave heights reaching 8 feet.

By Missael Soto

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

A boat carrying 10 people capsized on Lake Tahoe Saturday night, killing six people, authorities said.

The El Dorado Sheriff's Office (EDSO) received multiple reports about the boat just before 5 p.m. near Bliss State Park.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Upon arrival, in coordination with their emergency response partners, EDSO rescued two individuals and transported them to a local hospital.

Six bodies were recovered from the water and two more individuals remain unaccounted for, according to EDSO.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Officials say that the 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel capsized due to a large swell. The weather was reported to be 30 knot winds and 6 to 8 foot swells.

Search and rescue teams are expected to return in the morning to continue search operations.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Lake Tahoe
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us