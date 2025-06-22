6 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes in Lake Tahoe

A boat carrying 10 people capsized on Lake Tahoe Saturday night, killing six people, authorities said.

The El Dorado Sheriff's Office (EDSO) received multiple reports about the boat just before 5 p.m. near Bliss State Park.

Upon arrival, in coordination with their emergency response partners, EDSO rescued two individuals and transported them to a local hospital.

Six bodies were recovered from the water and two more individuals remain unaccounted for, according to EDSO.

Officials say that the 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel capsized due to a large swell. The weather was reported to be 30 knot winds and 6 to 8 foot swells.

Search and rescue teams are expected to return in the morning to continue search operations.

The identities of the deceased were not immediately available.