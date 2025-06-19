6 detained during immigration raid in Pasadena, nonprofit says

Six people were detained by federal agents on Wednesday in an immigration raid that forced a Pasadena elementary school to go under lockdown, according to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON).

Video captured Wednesday morning shows immigration agents near the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Los Robles Avenue in Pasadena. There, the agents detained several people at a bus stop.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In the wake of the operation, NDLON organized a vigil to honor the individuals who were detained and to denounce President Donald Trump’s immigration raids.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Another six workers taken, another six families devastated, another area of our city and community terrorized by the cruel aggression of the Trump administration,” Pablo Alvardo, NDLON’s co-executive director, said in a statement. “The children and teachers of the elementary school locked themselves indoors today, seeking shelter from the chaos and violence brought to their peaceful community by armed men in masks.”

The organization did not specify which school was placed under lockdown as a result of the raid. There are two schools within the vicinity of where the operation took place.

Metro Chair Janice Hahn condemned Tuesday’s operation in Pasadena.

"The way that ICE is going about these sweeps is terrifying people,” her statement read. “We have already seen kids not going to school, people avoiding shopping, church, and even going to work. I wouldn’t be surprised if after people read about this incident that we see more people avoid taking Metro. This isn’t right. The fear they are spreading is doing profound harm in our communities.”

In a statement to NBC4, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did not specify that its agents conducted an operation in Pasadena.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and agents are on the streets every day, prioritizing public safety by locating, arresting, and removing criminal alien offenders and immigration violators from our neighborhoods,” ICE’s statement read. “All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and if found removable by final order, removed from the U.S.”