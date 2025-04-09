6-month-old baby killed after high-speed driver slams into oncoming traffic

An investigation is underway after a speeding driver slammed into an oncoming car in South Los Angeles, killing himself and a 6-month-old baby in the other vehicle.

Disturbing surveillance footage captured the moment a high-speed sedan traveling north struck a vehicle traveling south on Western Avenue near 47th Street. The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Monday in South LA’s Vermont Square neighborhood.

The driver of the sedan, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. He was described only as a 35-year-old man.

The vehicle he struck had three passengers – the 6-month-old infant, a 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman. The baby died at the scene and the surviving adults were critically injured.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it was not in pursuit of the speeding vehicle during the crash. It is unclear why the driver was traveling recklessly.

Officials have not released the names of the deceased.