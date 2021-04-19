6 People Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Commerce

Six people were injured Monday morning, including one in critical condition, after a multiple-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Commerce.

The crash was reported at 2:40 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway just south of Slauson Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP at least two vehicles crashed into a sedan that was stalled in the fast lane.

Two people were taken by paramedics to hospitals for treatment, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Melinda Choi. One was in critical condition and one had moderate injuries, she said. Four other people suffered minor injuries.

A SigAlert was issued at 2:55 a.m. for lanes 1, 2, 3 and 4, leaving the slow lane open for traffic, the CHP said. Lanes 3 and 4 were reopened at 4:37 a.m.