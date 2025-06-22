6 people shot in Moreno Valley, Riverside sheriffs say

An investigation is underway after six people were shot in Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Saturday on the 12100 block of Orchid Lane. Officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area and multiple people reported hearing a gunshot.

At the scene, law enforcement found five people suffering from gunshot wounds. Those individuals were treated at the scene then taken to an area hospital, all with critical injuries.

A sixth gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital and officers determined that individual was tied to the same shooting. The severity of that person’s injuries was not disclosed.

It’s unclear what led up to the violence. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, according to the sheriff’s department.