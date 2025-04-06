6 UCLA students' visas revoked by US government: Chancellor

Six University of California, Los Angeles students’ visas were revoked by the U.S. government amid President Donald Trump’s promise to target international students in what he said is in the name of national security.

UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk announced in a message to the campus community on Sunday that six current students and six former students who are part of a training program had their visas terminated. He added that those figures are “fluid and may change.”

The university was made aware of the terminations during a routine audit of the school’s Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records. UCLA did not identify the students whose visas were impacted.

“The termination notices indicate that all terminations were due to violations of the terms of the individuals’ visa programs,” Frenk’s message read. “At this time, UCLA is not aware of any federal law enforcement activity on campus related to these terminations.”

The chancellor reiterated the university’s March 12 statement that it supports its non-citizen students in their studies at UCLA.

“In this climate, we want to reaffirm to our immigrant and international Bruins: You are not alone. You belong at UCLA,” the statement said. “You are an essential part of our community, and we remain fully committed to supporting your ability to work, learn, teach and thrive here. We see you, we value you and we will continue to advocate for your rights and well-being.”

The H1-B program allows American employers to sponsor visas for highly skilled workers from overseas who cannot be easily found in the American workforce.

The University of California said it’s aware some international students at its campuses have been impacted.

“This is a fluid situation, and we continue to monitor and assess its implications for the UC community and the people affected," the UC system said. "We are committed to doing what we can to support all members of our community as they exercise their rights under the law. In doing that, the University will continue to follow all applicable state and federal laws.”

The visa terminations felt by impacted UCLA students are part of a nationwide trend that’s resulted in 300 student visas being revoked. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that number at a news conference in Guyana, where he said the administration does it “every day.”

Videos have shown students being approached by immigration officers in the streets and held in detention centers, sometimes without being given a reason.