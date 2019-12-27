6-Year-Old Boy Dead, Acquaintance of Mother Arrested

An acquaintance of the mother of a 6-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of killing him, authorities said Friday.

Dayvon Taylor of Long Beach was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach Thursday and died shortly after he arrived, according to coroner's Investigator Kristy McCracken and Downey police Sgt. Michael Parino said.

Dayvon was taken to the hospital at about 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Long Beach police, who were called to the hospital and waited there until Downey police arrived.

The coroner's office determined the death was a homicide, Parino said.

Downey resident Tyler D'Shaun Martin-Brand, 23, was arrested and booked for murder, Parino said. Bail was set at $1 million.

"This case is a serious and complex investigation and investigators are still in the process of gathering information, interviewing witnesses and processing evidence," Parino said. "As a result, no other details will be released at this time."

Parino asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective David Van at 562-904-2386 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

A candlelight vigil in Dayvon's memory is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at the home of relatives in the 1300 block of West 60th Place in South Los Angeles, according to Najee Ali of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.