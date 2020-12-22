6-Year-Old Boy, Woman in Her 60s Found Dead in Pico-Union Apartment

Two stabbing victims were found dead in the Pico-Union area, and one of those victims was a 6-year-old child, police announced Tuesday.

Police said they were diligently tracking down the person they believe is responsible the killings.

"As a father and a police officer and a human being, these are the scenes that really impact us," said Lt. Raul Jovel of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were doing a welfare check Monday night and discovered the bodies of a child and a woman inside the home.

"They both appear to have stab wounds from some unknown weapon," Jovel said.

The victims, a 6-year-old boy and the woman her 60s, were related, but police did not immediately release further details. The person responsible for the killings is believe to be another family member, with police calling it an isolated incident.

Police say they have seen an uptick in domestic violence calls since the pandemic began.

"Domestic violence and abuse and crimes against children. As you know given with what’s going on with the pandemic... severely under reported," Jovel said.

People are hoping that more people speak up and report domestic violence crimes and prevent scenes like the one discovered in the Pico-Union apartment.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for killing the 6-year-old boy and woman. They believe the person is a family member of the victims, anyone with any information is asked to contact the LAPD.