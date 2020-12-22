Pico-Union

6-Year-Old Boy, Woman in Her 60s Found Dead in Pico-Union Apartment

Officers were doing a welfare check Monday night and discovered the bodies of a chile and a woman inside the home.

By Darsha Philips

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two stabbing victims were found dead in the Pico-Union area, and one of those victims was a 6-year-old child, police announced Tuesday.

Police said they were diligently tracking down the person they believe is responsible the killings.

"As a father and a police officer and a human being, these are the scenes that really impact us," said Lt. Raul Jovel of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Orange County 2 hours ago

Orange County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Jump by Nearly 100 Overnight, Continue to Set Records

Huntington Beach 3 hours ago

Former Huntington Beach Investigator Charged With Stealing and Using Drugs From Crime Scene

Officers were doing a welfare check Monday night and discovered the bodies of a child and a woman inside the home.

"They both appear to have stab wounds from some unknown weapon," Jovel said.

The victims, a 6-year-old boy and the woman her 60s, were related, but police did not immediately release further details. The person responsible for the killings is believe to be another family member, with police calling it an isolated incident.

Police say they have seen an uptick in domestic violence calls since the pandemic began.

"Domestic violence and abuse and crimes against children. As you know given with what’s going on with the pandemic... severely under reported," Jovel said.

People are hoping that more people speak up and report domestic violence crimes and prevent scenes like the one discovered in the Pico-Union apartment.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for killing the 6-year-old boy and woman. They believe the person is a family member of the victims, anyone with any information is asked to contact the LAPD.

This article tagged under:

Pico-Union
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us