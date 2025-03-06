6-year-old boy's pony stolen from Jurupa Valley backyard

A 6-year-old Jurupa Valley boy is heartbroken after his pony was stolen from his yard, his family said.

“Little Evil” has now been missing for days, according to the Anguiano family. Initially, they thought the pony ran away – until they noticed on Friday that their backyard fence was cut. Not too far away, they found a pair of bolt cutters.

“The pony belongs to my 6-year-old son,” said Mayra Anguiano. “He is very devastated and very sad ever since that happened.”

“I have fun with him and I run with him and I would hang out with him a little bit,” Mayra’s son said.

The family is now raising money for a replacement pony but are still clinging to hope that they’ll be reunited with Little Evil.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is helping the family search for their missing pet.