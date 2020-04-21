6-Year-Old San Pedro Girl, Missing for 10 Months, May be With Mother

Southern California residents Tuesday were urged to be on the lookout for a 6-year-old girl who has been missing from San Pedro for 10 months and who may be in the Los Angeles area with her mother.

Talia Jones has been missing since June 17, 2019, and may be in the company of her mother, Melinda Davis, said Patti Davis of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"Her mother has been charged in a felony warrant," Davis said.

Jones has brown hair and eyes. When she went missing she was 3-feet-8 inches tall, weighed 45 pounds, and had a large gap in her two front teeth.

Davis, 43, is black, 5-feet-1 inch tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST, or the Los Angeles Police Department at 213-928-8223.