6-Year-Old Taken From Foster Parent by Biological Mother, Police Say

A 6-year-old boy was taken from his foster parent by his biological mother during a supervised visit, Buena Park police said.

Stephanie Szolatabic, the mother, took 6-year-old Wyatt Bowen during a monthly supervised visit at Five Below, which is located in the Buena Park Mall, police said.

Szolatabic is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall with a purple hair tint.

Detectives have obtained a $25,000 child abduction warrant for the mother's arrest, the Buena Park Police Department said.

Anyone with information on Wyatt’s or Szolatabic’s whereabouts was asked to please call 714-562-3902 or email mru@bppd.com. If you see them in public and know their current location, please call 911.