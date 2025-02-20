Diamond Bar

Overturned big rig spills concrete on 60 Freeway in fatal Diamond Bar crash

Lanes were blocked for the cleanup on the 60 and 57 freeway connector.

By Jonathan Lloyd

One person was killed and another injured in a crash that spilled concrete onto the 60 Freeway Thursday morning in Diamond Bar.

The crash at about 4 a.m. blocked several lanes on the 60 Freeway near the 57 Freeway. Authorities responded to the connector road in the area to find two tankers on their sides.

One person died at the scene. Details about the injured victim's condition were not immediately available.

Three connector lanes were closed from the eastbound 60 and the northbound 57 Freeway near Diamond Bar.

