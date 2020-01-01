60-Year-Old Man From Torrance Missing, Detectives Ask for Help

A silver alert issued by the California Highway Patrol sparked a publicized search for a 60-year-old man who suffers from an undisclosed medical condition and went missing in Torrance.

Baltazar Garcia was last seen at 3 a.m. Christmas Day, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Garcia is Hispanic, stands 5-feet-5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, the sheriff's department said. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt, a green-striped shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's missing persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.