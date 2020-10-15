Hollywood

60-Year-Old Woman Dies From Injuries in Hollywood Apartment Fire

The woman was found by firefighters during a search of the apartment, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

By City News Service

Getty

A 60-year-old woman died late Wednesday night from injuries she sustained in a fire in one unit of an assisted-living facility in Hollywood.

Firefighters responded to 1740 N. Las Palmas Ave., at 10:42 p.m. and located fire in one unit and extinguished it. The woman was found by firefighters during a search of the apartment, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The woman was treated at the scene then taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Stewart said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Koreatown 57 mins ago

Woman Killed in Koreatown Shooting As Police Search For Gunman

Police shooting 1 hour ago

Man Killed in Police Shooting in South LA

The victim's name was not disclosed.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

HollywoodfireFatal
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us