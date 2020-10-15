60-Year-Old Woman Dies From Injuries in Hollywood Apartment Fire

A 60-year-old woman died late Wednesday night from injuries she sustained in a fire in one unit of an assisted-living facility in Hollywood.
Firefighters responded to 1740 N. Las Palmas Ave., at 10:42 p.m. and located fire in one unit and extinguished it. The woman was found by firefighters during a search of the apartment, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The woman was treated at the scene then taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Stewart said.
The victim's name was not disclosed.
No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
