'626 Golden Streets' Event Returns to San Gabriel Valley

San Gabriel will host their three-city open street event, 626 Golden Streets, Sunday morning where residents can walk, bike, run, and skate through the Alhambra, San Gabriel and South Pasadena areas.

The event will run from 9am until 4p.m. and has a 5-mile stretch of open street for the public to explore.

This free event, presented by Metro Los Angeles, has a route that passes through the San Gabriel and South Pasadena Mission Districts and downtown Alhambra.

Residents interested can join the event via the Metro Rail, where children age four or under ride for free.

"This extraordinary Open Streets event will provide five miles of happiness for pedestrians, walkers, bikers and skaters," said L.A. County Supervisor and Metro Board Chair Sheila Kuehl. "These events show that there are way healthier, more sustainable and outright fun ways to get around our community if you just get out of your car."

According to the 626 Golden Streets website, the purpose of this event is to:

Promote sustainable, active modes of transportation.

Encourage play, community connections, and exploration of the San Gabriel Valley's diverse communities.

Improve the health of people of all incomes, abilities, and backgrounds.

This event features more than just a car-free zone, it will have live music, performances, food, and over 150 exhibitors and vendors.

There will be an opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. in South Pasadena featuring the mayors of Alhambra, South Pasadena and San Gabriel, Gabe the Sasquatch and local dignitaries.

More information can be found on the 626 Golden Streets website.