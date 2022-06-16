626 Night Market Returns to Fulfill Cravings

What to Know:

Location: OC Fair and Event Center

Parking: $10 charged by the venue

Hours: Friday 4 p.m. - 11 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. - 11 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Hungry this weekend? Look no further because 626 Night Market is in town and there are endless options of food to checkmark each craving.

The night market returns this weekend. You can attend as early as 1 p.m. but if you're a late-night snacker, don't fret, because they close at 11 p.m.

626 Night Market Tickets

For a one time entry, tickets are only $5 but if you're dying to try each spot throughout the weekend they offer a $10 weekend pass. The night market offers a $3 happy hour admission at the door Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Food Options at 626 Night Market

The night market offers an excuse to try a variety of different cuisines, from shawarmas, fried chicken and boba. The variety of food gives vendors the opportunity to create fusion food like Blasian Soul food and MexiBachi.

Not a meat eater? Don’t stress the night market includes vegan and vegetarian options like Shake Ramen Inc and if you have a sweet tooth Sinful Indulgence is the place to try.

Check out the directory to find your way around the night market.

626 Night Market Merch and Crafts

The party doesn't stop at food, the night market gives guests endless options to support local business. Ranging from jewelry, art, crochet pieces and candle making. The options are endless.

Have fun in the summer nights and challenge your taste buds with the night market, create memories with loved ones strolling through the market having with live music and the scent of food to follow you to your car.

The 626 Night Market is where you're going to shop until you drop. Don’t worry, the food will be there to revive you.